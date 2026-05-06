CM seeks Centre’s nod for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to accord permission for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2, and urged the Centre to enter into a joint venture with the state government for the implementation of the project.

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During his Delhi tour on Wednesday, May 6, Revanth Reddy met Khattar at the latter’s residence and discussed various aspects of the Hyderabad Metro Project’s Phase 2 and 3.

He informed Khattar that the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 has been planned with seven corridors extending to a distance of 122.9 km for a cost of Rs 38,595 crore, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of which has already been submitted to the Centre.

In view of the future needs of the ever-growing city, Revanth Reddy apprised Khattar of establishing a corridor between the Hyderabad Airport and the Bharat Future City under the Hyderabad Metro Phase 3 project. The DPR has also been submitted to the Centre.

To enable seamless completion of Phase 2 and 3 of the Hyderabad Metro project, Revanth Reddy said that the state government has taken over the Hyderabad Metro Phase 1 from Larsen and Toubro Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&THMRL).