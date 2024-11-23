CM seeks report on cost of 20 tmcft Godavari water for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the irrigation officials to submit a detailed report on the availability of Godavari water in Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs. He also sought the expenditure involved in diverting 20 tmcft of water to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs.

During a review meeting with irrigation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials at his residence on Saturday, November 23, the chief minister asked the officials to prepare a procedure to invite tenders by the first of next month (December). He also suggested to coordinate with Mission Bhagiratha officials in the process.

Principal secretary to municipal administration department Dana Kishore, water board MD Ashok Reddy, secretary to irrigation Prashant J Patil and other officials participated in the meeting.