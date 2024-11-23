CM to unveil Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat on Dec 9

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy called on the people of Telangana to celebrate ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ from December 1 to 10. Moreover, he will also unveil the Telangana Thalli statue in the Secretariat premises on December 9 and statehood activists, intellectuals, and others excelled in various fields will be invited to the celebrations, he said.

The Congress government had drawn flak earlier for attempting to change Telangana’s state emblem, which the party said should reflect more democratic aspirations of the people. The existing one has the Kakatiya Toranam, and the Charminar inside it.

Revanth Reddy also directed officials to make arrangements for the celebrations in the Secretariat area, Tank Bund and Necklace Road for three days to “spread the Telangana glory”, said a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO). “Various stalls will be set up to create an exhibition-like atmosphere. Musical shows, air shows and eye-catching drone shows will also be organized for three days along with cultural programs to showcase Telangana culture and art forms,” it added.

In a press release from his office, the Telangana chief minister said he will also organise a victory rally with unemployed youth in Peddapalli districts on December 4. “Arrangements will be made to handover appointment letters to 9,000 selected candidates through various recruitments, including Group 4, at the venue,” it added.

For the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’, the Telangana chief minister ordered the officials to make arrangements on a grand scale for the celebrations. The Congress government will explain its achievements in the first year after it won the elections, and will also unveil plans for future programs during the celebrations, stated the chief minister.

The Telangana chief minister also congratulated officials for conducting the Mahila Shakti Sangham meeting successfully in Warangal on November 19. He further instructed authorities to make necessary arrangements for the farmers’ conference to be organized in Mahabubnagar on November 30. “The officials have been asked to organise awareness programs from November 28, two days before the Farmers conference, and also set up exhibition stalls at the venue,” said the statement.

Revanth Reddy also suggested that department-wise programs be taken up from December 1. “A plan is being prepared for various development programs including foundation stone laying and inaugural ceremonies during the week long celebrations,” said the statement from his officePolice

officials have been asked to take appropriate measures to avoid traffic problems in the city during the celebrations in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9. Police are advised to divert vehicles on Secretariat, Necklace Road and Tank Bund road for the smooth conduct of celebrations.