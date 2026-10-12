CM with Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi for anti-CEC march

The protest March was held against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across the country.

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Telangana Congress leaders protest in Delhi
Telangana Congress leaders protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Azharuddin were among several Congress leaders from the state who joined the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s call to march to the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, in Delhi.

The protest march is being held against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged discrepancies and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT minister Shridhar Babu, and TPCC members, MLAs, and MLCs gathered at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi ahead of the protests.

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The Congress delegation from Telangana later travelled by bus towards the Constitution Club of India, where all the INDIA bloc members had assembled.

Group of protest leaders and officials at a public event in Delhi.

Taking part in the march, Azharduddin said, “When people take to the streets, it means the situation is extremely serious.”

He reiterated the demand for the CEC’s resignation, stating the SIR exercise is a fraud.

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Meanwhile, in Telangana, TPCC leader Nirmala Jaggareddy held a massive rally in Sangareddy in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s march.

The march follows a sweeping police crackdown on October 10 and 11 in Delhi, when the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the CEC’s resignation. Thousands were detained across the city, from about 1,500 by mid-morning, as per Delhi Police, to several thousand by night, according to media reports.

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