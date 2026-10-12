Election Commission engaged SIR to help BJP: Telangana Dy CM

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, October 12, alleged that the Election Commission of India has used the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and indulged in “irregularities” to create conditions that favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and enable it alone to win elections.

Bhatti asserted that the Congress is fighting to protect the voting rights of every citizen in the country. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, after his participation in the protest organised as part of the call by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against alleged ‘vote theft’, the Telangana Dy CM stated that the voting rights of citizens constitute the strongest foundation of democracy in independent India.

The Dy Chief Minister said that under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress is intensifying its nationwide movement against alleged vote theft. He alleged that irregularities were being committed in the name of the SIR process, undermining voters’ rights and creating circumstances that favour the BJP in the electoral process. He noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been bringing these issues to the attention of the people across the country for some time.

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Bhatti also said that the protest was not limited just to protect votes of the Congress, but also about safeguarding the voting rights of every citizen in the country. He called upon all those who believe in democracy to join the movement. He added that the Congress had submitted representations to the President of India and approached other relevant institutions before holding a peaceful satyagraha in Delhi.

Several Congress leaders from Telangana also reached Delhi and participated in the protest. The state delegation included state ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Members of the Legislative Council, Members of Parliament, senior Congress leaders, and representatives of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and other affiliated organisations.

Bhatti Vikramarka urged everyone to come together to safeguard democracy and protect the voting rights of citizens across the country.