Anti-CEC protest: 6 Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of Congress march

New Delhi: Anger against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is spilling onto Delhi’s streets again on Monday, October 12, as the Congress-led INDIA bloc marches to the Supreme Court demanding his resignation, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and an end to alleged “vote chori”.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined the Opposition’s request for a meeting, reportedly telling the leaders to file a petition because the issues are already sub judice. The Opposition had planned to submit a memorandum to him on behalf of the nation, and the march is still likely to go ahead.

Ahead of the march today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk, citing security reasons. Interchange facilities remain available at all the affected stations, the DMRC said in a post on X. “The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be shared accordingly,” it said.

The march follows a sweeping police crackdown on Saturday, October 10 and 11, when the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded in May by Abhijeet Dipke, called a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police denied permission, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and deployed more than 40,000 police and paramilitary personnel, with barricades and spike strips to keep protesters away, according to reports. \

Thousands were detained across the city, from about 1,500 by mid-morning, per Delhi Police, to several thousand by night, according to media reports.

Dipke and CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were among those held, along with All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan were also detained on their way to the protest and later released. Banerjee said she was kept in a prison van for two hours without being taken to her intended destination. Vijayan called the police’s conduct “completely unbecoming of a professional police force”.

The CJP alleged its leaders were taken to an undisclosed location and detained for nearly 24 hours and released on October 11 after being presented before a magistrate.