CMC to demolish tilted building in Gopanpally after viral video

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has started the demolition of a four-storey building in NTR Colony, Gopanpally, after videos of it tilting to one side sparked panic on social media.

Videos of the building surfaced on Friday, September 18, prompting an inspection by the CMC. Officials determined that the building was in an unsafe condition, and the occupants were immediately asked to vacate.

The area around the building has been restricted to prevent any risk to the public. CMC has initiated demolition of the unsafe structure as a precautionary measure to safeguard human life and property, the corporation said.

Gopanpally Building | CMC Safety Action



A building at NTR Colony, Gopanpally, reported to have developed cracks and tilted to one side, was inspected by CMC officials.



Following the inspection, the building was found to be in an unsafe condition. As an immediate safety measure,… https://t.co/u6UeCXAFl5 — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) September 18, 2026

Also Read Two killed as multi-storey building collapses in Hyderabad

CMC demolitions

The CMC has been regularly demolishing unsafe, unauthorised structures for nearly a month now, after a seven-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gachibowli’s Anjaiah Nagar on August 22, killing two migrant workers.

The building was reportedly built on only 50 yards and was encroaching on a nala.

On September 18, the corporation demolished 14 structures, identified 13 more and served notices to two.