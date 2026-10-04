CMC to levy garbage fee with property tax: Commissioner

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) will soon collect the waste management fee along with property tax, Commissioner G Srijana announced on Saturday, October 3.

CMC is examining a differential-fee mechanism for urban and slum areas. The initiative aims to strengthen the municipal sanitation system and streamline waste collection fees.

Also Read CMC demolishes 390 illegal buildings in Cyberabad

“The corporation would also procure around 3,500 Swachh autos through Ramky to improve door-to-door garbage collection. The new vehicles would preferably be allotted to existing auto workers willing to operate them,” Srijana said during a meeting.

The Commissioner also announced that the corporation would soon introduce a four-bin waste segregation system, though details on who would supply the bins are yet to be finalised.