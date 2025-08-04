Coaching institute launches first international study centre in Kuwait

Jaipur: Competitive examination coaching institute, Motion Education, has launched its first international study centre in Kuwait, an official said on Monday.

The centre aims to deliver personalised coaching to Indian students in Kuwait, many of whom previously relied on online classes or travelled to India for offline training, Motion Education CEO Nitin Vijay said here.

“Talent knows no boundaries. Our Kuwait centre extends Motion’s vision to bring quality education to every aspirant, regardless of geography,” he said.

He said that they will offer classroom coaching, hybrid learning options, doubt-solving sessions and access to Motion’s proprietary tools like the Miracle Machine, Quiz Master, and real-time parent tracking systems.

With more than one million Indians in Kuwait and several CBSE schools, the centre will fill a key gap in physical NEET-JEE coaching availability abroad, he added.