Coal India to light up iconic Howrah bridge with Solar Power

Kolkata: Coal India Ltd on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) to support the “dynamic illumination” of the iconic Howrah Bridge in the metropolis.

The project aims to transform the over 80-year-old architectural marvel into a dazzling visual spectacle using solar-powered lighting, officials said.

The dynamic illumination will highlight the bridge’s structural brilliance, while offering a unique night-time experience for thousands of daily commuters and visitors, they said.

The MoU was signed at Coal Bhawan, the CIL headquarters, in the presence of Chairman P M Prasad, alongside SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi and his team.

The illumination plan includes volumetric and skeleton lighting, along with synchronised music shows, turning the bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu, into a glowing symbol of Kolkata’s heritage.

“This project is a significant upgrade over the existing illumination, which has been in place for years. The tendering process is underway, and we expect completion within a year,” Rahi said.

Built in 1943, the Howrah Bridge sees over 1 lakh vehicles and 1.5 lakh pedestrians daily.