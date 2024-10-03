Cockroach infestation found at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team department conducted raids at restaurants in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 1.

The raids were conducted at Silver Bawarchi Restaurant and Bakers, Kakatiya Military Hotel, and Babai Hotel at Patancheruvu.

Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Babai Hotel multiple violations of food safety standards were discovered. The Food Business Operator (FBO) failed to present a valid FSSAI license, stating that it was still in the application stage.

The inspection revealed live cockroach infestation in the kitchen and store room. Food articles stored in the refrigerator were found uncovered and improperly labelled, raising hygiene concerns. Raw items, including papad and shahjeera, were discovered beyond their use-by dates and were discarded on the spot.

The team at the restaurant in Hyderabad also noted open windows without insect-proof screens, and doors that were not properly sealed, allowing the entry of pests. Additionally, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, along with a Water Analysis Report for the bubbling water used in food preparation, were unavailable.

While the food handlers were observed wearing hair caps and aprons.

In a similar inspection at Kakatiya Military Hotel, inspectors found the restaurant in Hyderabad operating without an FSSAI license, which is mandatory.

Live cockroaches were observed in the kitchen, and the refrigerator was in poor condition, containing expired mustard sauce, poppy seeds, and pepper masala, which were discarded. Ill-fitted doors and stagnant water in drains further aggravated the unsanitary conditions.

Further violations included ill-fitted doors, which allowed pests to enter, along with drains found with spillage and water stagnation. The hotel also failed to provide Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, Pest Control Records, and a Water Analysis Report for the water used in food preparation.

At Silver Bawarchi Restaurant and Bakers, the inspectors discovered several food safety violations including cockroach infestations on kitchen storage racks and expired food items like dark soya sauce and vanilla flavouring agents.

The restaurant in Hyderabad also lacked medical certificates for food handlers and proper labelling of bakery items, violating food safety regulations.