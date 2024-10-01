Hyderabad restaurants under scrutiny as food safety team raids eateries

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in Hyderabad continues as the food safety team conducted raids at eateries in the city on Tuesday.

Despite continuous inspections, violations continue to surface every time the team conducts checks.

Violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

In Tuesday’s raids which were conducted at Pista House, Burger King, and Aazebo located in Malakpet, the food safety team discovered various violations.

At Pista House, the team found water stagnation and cobwebs in the storeroom. They also noted that raw onions were stored directly on the floor and that insect screens were broken.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Malakpet area on 27.09.2024.



𝗣𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗽𝗲𝘁



* Flooring found slippery and not sloped appropriately to prevent water accumulation. Water stagnation observed at two points in drains.



* Raw mutton (4.5 kg) and… pic.twitter.com/vqqbnEVvQR — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 1, 2024

During the raids at famous restaurants in Hyderabad, the team observed water stagnation in the drains inside the kitchen at Aazebo – The Royal Arabian Restaurant. Moreover, dustbins were found open without proper lids, and food items stored inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.

𝗔𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗯𝗼 – 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗽𝗲𝘁

27.09.2024



* FSSAI license found to be not renewed (15.09.2024) and copy not displayed at the restaurant.



* Medical fitness, Pest control and water analysis reports do RO water were not… pic.twitter.com/Vx8TeMiL6G — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 1, 2024

Inspection at Burger King

As part of the raids at restaurants in Hyderabad, the team also conducted an inspection at Burger King.

The team found that palm oil used for frying non-vegetarian items had a Total Polar Compound (TPC) value of 27.0 at the time of inspection, which exceeds the maximum permissible value of 25.0. As a result, 15 liters of cooking oil were seized.

𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗽𝗲𝘁

27.09.2024



* FSSAI true license copy displayed at prominent place.



* ⁠Medical fitness, Pest control records and Water analysis reports were available.



* Palm oil being used for frying non veg items was found with Total Polar Compound… pic.twitter.com/6GPqiqjcsB — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 1, 2024

Although the food safety teams are conducting raids and leaving no stone unturned to ensure healthy and hygienic food is served at restaurants and other eateries in Hyderabad, violations continue to surface during inspections.

It remains to be seen how these raids will improve the hygiene of the food served in eateries throughout the city.