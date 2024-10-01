Hyderabad restaurants under scrutiny as food safety team raids eateries

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in Hyderabad continues as the food safety team conducted raids at eateries in the city on Tuesday.
Despite continuous inspections, violations continue to surface every time the team conducts checks.
Violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad
In Tuesday’s raids which were conducted at Pista House, Burger King, and Aazebo located in Malakpet, the food safety team discovered various violations.
At Pista House, the team found water stagnation and cobwebs in the storeroom. They also noted that raw onions were stored directly on the floor and that insect screens were broken.
During the raids at famous restaurants in Hyderabad, the team observed water stagnation in the drains inside the kitchen at Aazebo – The Royal Arabian Restaurant. Moreover, dustbins were found open without proper lids, and food items stored inside the refrigerator were not covered or labeled.
Inspection at Burger King
As part of the raids at restaurants in Hyderabad, the team also conducted an inspection at Burger King.
The team found that palm oil used for frying non-vegetarian items had a Total Polar Compound (TPC) value of 27.0 at the time of inspection, which exceeds the maximum permissible value of 25.0. As a result, 15 liters of cooking oil were seized.
Although the food safety teams are conducting raids and leaving no stone unturned to ensure healthy and hygienic food is served at restaurants and other eateries in Hyderabad, violations continue to surface during inspections.
It remains to be seen how these raids will improve the hygiene of the food served in eateries throughout the city.