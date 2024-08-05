Cognizant to develop new centre in Hyderabad, create 15,000 jobs

Hyderabad: Cognizant has announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad with a new facility to come up on a million sqft, to create 15,000 new jobs. The announcement was the first deal to be struck between the Telangana government and Cognizant, during chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s trip to the US.

The announcement came on the heels of a successful meeting between Revanth Reddy and CEO of Cognizant, S Ravi Kumar, that was held in New York on Sunday. The discussions highlighted the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a growing hub for technology and innovation in India.

The foundation for this new agreement was laid out during the visit of the state government’s delegation led by the chief minister to Davos earlier this year.

Also Read Three advanced IT hardware factories to boost local manufacturing in India

The site for Cognizant’s new Center in Hyderabad will be built with a capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees. The new centre in Hyderabad will focus on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions and will offer various job opportunities.

Revanth Reddy also suggested the company consider tier-2 towns in the state to build additional capacity for their IT operations, to which Cognizant responded positively.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub,” said Ravi Kumar. Revanth Reddy congratulated Cognizant on its expansion plans, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for IT and business services.

“The expansion of Cognizant’s operations in Hyderabad is a testament of confidence in the city’s growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies,” said Revanth. “We are happy to support Cognizant in their growth journey and are looking forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our economy,” he added.

IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, special chief secretary for IT Jayesh Ranjan IT minister also accompanied Revanth. “Hyderabad’s vibrant tech ecosystem continues to attract leading global companies. Cognizant’s decision to establish a new centre here strengthens our position as a leading IT hub,” said Sridhar Babu highlighting the significance of this expansion.