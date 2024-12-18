Cold wave forces schools in Telangana’s district to modify timings

Hyderabad: In response to the ongoing cold wave in parts of Telangana, the Adilabad district has revised school timings. Effective immediately schools will now operate from 9:40 am to 4:30 pm, a shift from the previous schedule of 9:15 am to 4:15 pm.

The change was implemented following an order from District Collector Rajarshi Shah on Wednesday, December 18. The new timings apply to all educational institutions in Adilabad, including Telangana government schools, private schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), and model schools.

The notice also mentioned that mandal educational officers and school headmasters have been instructed to enforce the revised timings strictly. The district collector further highlights that any non-compliance will be viewed seriously.

According to IMD Hyderabad, the cold wave is set to affect multiple districts in the state. Among the most impacted areas are Adilabad, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, and Nirmal, where the sharpest declines in temperatures are anticipated.

On Sunday, Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.

Other districts, including Nirmal, Sangareddy, Kumuram Bheem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Hanumakonda, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Warangal, and Peddapalli, also reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. These chilling figures underline the cold wave’s grip on Telangana, intensifying the winter chill.