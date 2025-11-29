Coldwave intensifies across Telangana, Hyderabad on Nov 29

Hyderabad: Telangana, including its capital Hyderabad, faced intensified coldwave conditions on Saturday, November 29, with northern districts like Sangareddy dropping to 7.8°C and GHMC areas such as BHEL recording 11.7°C under IMD alerts for sub-normal temperatures.

Northwesterly winds and clear skies amplified the statewide chill, peaking this early winter spell.​

Telangana district lows

Sangareddy registered 7.8°C, Asifabad 8.3°C, Adilabad 9.2°C, Vikarabad 9.5°C, Kamareddy 9.7°C, Nizamabad 10.0°C, Sircilla 10.0°C, Rangareddy 10.0°C, Siddipet 10.1°C, and Medak 10.2°C. Fog in rural zones cuts visibility.

Hyderabad lows

Within GHMC, BHEL hit 11.7°C, University of Hyderabad 11.8°C, Sivarampalle 12.8°C, West Maredpally 13.2°C, Jeedimetla 13.7°C, Rajendranagar 13.9°C, Qutbullapur 14.1°C, and Karwan 14.3°C. Morning mist slowed city commutes.​

Cold conditions linger through November 30, with Cyclone Ditwah possibly ushering in light rains next week. Health advisories stress warm attire for children and the elderly.