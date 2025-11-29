Coldwave intensifies across Telangana, Hyderabad on Nov 29

Hyderabad: Telangana, including its capital Hyderabad, faced intensified coldwave conditions on Saturday, November 29, with northern districts like Sangareddy dropping to 7.8°C and GHMC areas such as BHEL recording 11.7°C under IMD alerts for sub-normal temperatures.
Northwesterly winds and clear skies amplified the statewide chill, peaking this early winter spell.
Telangana district lows
Sangareddy registered 7.8°C, Asifabad 8.3°C, Adilabad 9.2°C, Vikarabad 9.5°C, Kamareddy 9.7°C, Nizamabad 10.0°C, Sircilla 10.0°C, Rangareddy 10.0°C, Siddipet 10.1°C, and Medak 10.2°C. Fog in rural zones cuts visibility.
Hyderabad lows
Within GHMC, BHEL hit 11.7°C, University of Hyderabad 11.8°C, Sivarampalle 12.8°C, West Maredpally 13.2°C, Jeedimetla 13.7°C, Rajendranagar 13.9°C, Qutbullapur 14.1°C, and Karwan 14.3°C. Morning mist slowed city commutes.
Cold conditions linger through November 30, with Cyclone Ditwah possibly ushering in light rains next week. Health advisories stress warm attire for children and the elderly.