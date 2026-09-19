Colleges told to curb risky activities during educational tours

Bengaluru: Educational tours organised by Karnataka’s government first-grade colleges will come under stricter supervision, with the Department of Collegiate Education introducing a series of measures aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring the safety of students.

Among the 12 instructions issued by the department is a ban on students taking selfies, creating reels and recording videos during educational trips. Teachers accompanying the students have been asked to keep a close watch and ensure that the directive is followed.

The department has made its prior approval mandatory for all educational tours. Colleges must submit details of the proposed trip along with undertakings from students and consent letters from their parents. Groups will not be allowed to travel to places other than those approved by the department.

The safety of female students has been given particular emphasis. Colleges have been told to make necessary arrangements throughout the journey, with the concerned head of department and principal being responsible in the event of an accident or other safety-related incident.

The department has stipulated that at least one permanent lecturer should accompany every group. Guest lecturers cannot independently take students on educational tours. The teaching team accompanying students cannot exceed four members, and two women lecturers must be included. One Group-D employee should also be part of the team.

Tours have been limited to a maximum of five days, including travel. No educational tours will be permitted during the monsoon period. Colleges have been instructed to exercise additional caution while selecting or visiting places involving water bodies, thick forests and steep terrain.

Swimming and trekking activities will require additional safeguards, including the presence of trained persons capable of handling such activities and information about local conditions.

The department has also ordered colleges to notify the police station concerned before commencing an approved tour.

Another directive prohibits college professors, administrative personnel and guest lecturers from taking students on unofficial educational trips, including trips organised while they are on leave.

Faculty or administrative staff from other departments cannot join an approved tour without permission. The department has warned that if an unauthorised trip results in an accident or other untoward incident, the concerned college authorities and staff will bear direct responsibility.