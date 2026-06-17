Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra booked over Rs 370 remark

Gurugram: Police have booked comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra on Tuesday, June 16, for the objectionable comments made during a show in Gurugram, Haryana, that appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.
The legal action comes amid the online backlash since the show’s clips were uploaded on the comedian’s social media account. Taking suo motu cognisance of the media reports and the videos, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate and time-bound action. The commission had requested an Action Taken Report within seven days.
A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station, the Indian Express reported. The FIR was booked under offences of publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, distribution or circulation of digital content, statements conducing to public mischief, and sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks.
“Legal notices have been issued to them to join the investigation, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” a Gurgaon Police spokesperson was quoted by the publication.
Officials also asked social media companies to take down the video to prevent further circulation.
Rs 370 remark
During the crowd-work segment of More’s show, Jangra recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he expected sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani. The lewd comment received laughter from the crowd as well as from More.
“We ate Rs 370 chicken biryani and after she asked me to drop her off at her home,” Jangra said. “Maine kaha mujhe Rs 370 lage, mein wasool toh karunga (I said it cost me Rs 370, I’m definitely going to get my money’s worth.)”
The comedian replied, “peak Gurgaon content,” encouraging Jangra to continue and even reenact the date’s sequence of events. The video soon went viral, with users widely condemning Jangra’s remarks as they pointed towards male entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date.
Even as both More and Jangra issued apologies for the incident, the backlash persisted. A Gurugram firm also sacked Jangra, a web developer, over his “Rs 370 biryani” remark.
Expressing concern over the video’s content, the NCW said the “normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women’s safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence.”
The commission also sought information on measures proposed by the state police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for “promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women”.
A hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 22 at 4 pm.