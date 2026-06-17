Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra booked over Rs 370 remark

Gurugram: Police have booked comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra on Tuesday, June 16, for the objectionable comments made during a show in Gurugram, Haryana, that appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

The legal action comes amid the online backlash since the show’s clips were uploaded on the comedian’s social media account. Taking suo motu cognisance of the media reports and the videos, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate and time-bound action. The commission had requested an Action Taken Report within seven days.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station, the Indian Express reported. The FIR was booked under offences of publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, distribution or circulation of digital content, statements conducing to public mischief, and sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks.

“Legal notices have been issued to them to join the investigation, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” a Gurgaon Police spokesperson was quoted by the publication.

Officials also asked social media companies to take down the video to prevent further circulation.

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