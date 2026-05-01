Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked

Prices of domestic LPG remained unchanged.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 9:51 am IST
Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158
Representative image

New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, May 1, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

A 19-kg commercial LPG – used by establishments such as hotels and restaurtants – now costs a record Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi as against Rs 2,078.50 previously.

Rates were last increased by 195.50 per cylinder on April 1. Prior to that, prices had gone up by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

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In three increases, commercial LPG rates have gone up by Rs 1,303.

Prices of domestic cooking gas LPG – the one used in household kitchens – remained unchanged. Domestic LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

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Global oil prices have shot up almost 50 per cent after the war in West Asia disrupted energy supply chains.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 9:51 am IST

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