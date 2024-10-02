Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

OMCs have hiked the prices by Rs 48 per unit.

Reasons behind the price increase

Though the precise reasons behind the price increase remain undisclosed, various factors, such as changes in international oil prices and supply-demand dynamics, likely contribute to such adjustments.

Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad and other parts of India typically occur on the first day of each month.

Commercial LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad

A commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,967 in Hyderabad. Chennai has the highest price, at Rs 1,911 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in other metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 1967 (+48) Kolkata 1850 (+48) Chennai 1818 (+48) Bengaluru 1903 (+48) Delhi 1740 (+48)

The rise in LPG cylinder prices will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely on these cylinders for daily operations.

No changes were made to the domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad or any other cities in India.