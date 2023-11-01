Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked: Here’re rates in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased commercial LPG cylinder prices, making them more expensive in all districts and metros, including Hyderabad. The hike, which is the second in the past two months, came into effect today.

Among all Indian metros, the price of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is the highest.

Following a hike of around Rs 103 in Hyderabad, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in the city is now Rs 2059.50. Chennai has the second-highest price at Rs 1999.50 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 2059.50 (+103) Kolkata 2103 (+103) Chennai 1999.50 (+101.50) Bengaluru 1914 (+101.50) Delhi 1833 (+101.50)

Domestic cylinder prices in metros

Though the prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged, the rate of a cylinder in Hyderabad is the highest among Indian metros.

The retail price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is now Rs 955. Kolkata has the second-highest price at Rs 929 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 955 Kolkata 929 Chennai 908.5 Bengaluru 905.5 Delhi 903

Why is LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad highest among metros?

The LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes. Hyderabad residents face higher prices due to local taxes.

In Telangana, the Nirmal district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs 2101 and Rs 980, respectively.