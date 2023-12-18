Commission-free ride-hailing app on ONDC launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Auto & Taxi Drivers Association of Hyderabad has launched an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) powered ride booking application ‘Yaary’.

This is perhaps the only application which offers a driver-centric approach to auto-hailing services with plans for further expansion in Hyderabad. With ONDC protocols, drivers are offered complete control over their business operations without any commission fees.

Remarkably, over 20,000 auto and taxi drivers in Hyderabad have already joined Yaary, it said in a press release. It aims to onboard over 100,000 drivers and cater to more than two million customers across India within the next six months.

Yaary differentiates itself by enabling direct transactions between customers and drivers without commission, charging only a minimal Software as a service (SaaS) fee, much lower than that of traditional ride-hailing services.

This apart, the app also offers drivers flexible work hours, support systems, insurance, and legal aid, setting a new industry standard. For customers, Yaary promises affordable, reliable, and efficient services.

Drivers can join Yaary by downloading the Yaary Partner app and completing a straightforward KYC process. Customers can access Yaary Ride on both Android and iOS platforms, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store without any cost.