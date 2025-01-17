Commissioner inaugurates police stalls in Hyderabad’s Numaish

Apart from traffic safety, the stalls also focus on women's safety and cybercrime.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th January 2025 11:24 am IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand at launch of police stalls in Hyderabad's Numaish

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, January 16 inaugurated police stalls at Hyderabad’s Numaish to create traffic safety awareness among people.

Some significant techniques used by the Hyderabad traffic police were displayed in the Numaish stalls.

“I urge the public to visit the Hyderabad police stalls at the Numaish, especially with their children. It is essential to begin road safety education at a young age.” Anand said following the inauguration.

Apart from traffic safety, the stalls also focus on women’s safety and cybercrime.

The event was attended by the Hyderabad police commissioner, Exhibition Society secretary Surender Reddy and other traffic police officials.

