Communal clash breaks out in Telangana’s Kamareddy over mall music

Hyderabad: A minor dispute over playing music at a shopping mall turned into communal tension in Banswara, Kamareddy district of Telangana.

The issue started allegedly after a man from the minority community objected to playing music in a shopping mall, after which the altercation that started immediately turned into a clash between the two communities

Both groups pelted each other with stones, resulting in injuries to some individuals.

Policemen injured

A few policemen also suffered injuries.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and tried to disperse both the groups and bring the situation under control by resorting to a lathicharge.

Despite this, a large number of people gathered outside the police station and staged a protest.

Additional forces brought to Kamareddy

Kamareddy SP Sharad Chandra and other officials reached the spot and brought additional forces from neighbouring districts.

The violent mob had damaged small shops in the town, which were vandalised. The situation has now come under control.