Communal clash erupts during Deepawali event in Jamia Millia Islamia

A scuffle broke out between two groups during Deepawali celebrations in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi on Tuesday night, October 22.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated outfit Rashtriya Kala Manch allegedly raised communal slogans and heckled Muslim students. Outsiders including senior RSS and ABVP leaders participated in the event, Maktoob reported.

Police used lathicharge to disperse the crowd. However, students alleged that police used force on those who objected to allowing outsiders and misbehaved with female students. They also claimed that the outsiders refused to vacate the campus premises when asked to leave.

Condemning the incident, JMI’s unit of Student Federation of India (SFI), Fraternity Movement and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) criticized the university administration for permitting the event.

Purported videos of students chanting “communal” slogans inside the campus are doing the rounds on social media.

जामिया मिल्लिया यूनिवर्सिटी में आज जो हुआ, वह बेहद चिंताजनक और निंदनीय है। यह घटना सिर्फ हिंसा तक सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि यह कई गंभीर सवाल भी उठाती है। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जब जामिया में स्टूडेंट यूनियन का कोई अस्तित्व ही नहीं है तो वहां एबीवीपी क्यों#JMI #Jamia_Millia_Islamia pic.twitter.com/RCUv9sWAVL — Sahil Farooqui Amrohvi (@SahilAmrohvi) October 22, 2024

SFI responds

In response to the incident, the SFI released a statement alleging that outsiders chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and harassed female students.

“These people in the guise of festivities further came along with their gang of local goons who tried shouting communal slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the face of women Muslim students whilst misbehaving with them,” SFI claims in a statement.

“When some actual students from the university objected to their behaviour, these goons led by their state leaders unleashed brutal violence over the students. At this point the police intervened by implementing a heavy lathi charge which also ended up hurting and scaring the common students while the actual goons remained protective,” the statement added.

SFI Jamia condemns the attack on university students by outsider ABVP goons invited by the administration of Jamia. pic.twitter.com/7sc3ElgQSe — SFI- Jamia Millia Islamia (@JmiSfi) October 22, 2024

JMI alumni association condemns violence

The JMI Alumni Association for Minorities also condemned the incident and termed it an attempt to create a ‘Hinduphobic’ environment.

Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association releases their statement on the ruckus reported in Jamia Millia Islamia during Diwali event pic.twitter.com/XoVCJqZ5ud — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2024

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 23, the association stated that this was not an isolated incident. In the past, many such incidents have occurred jeopardising the safety of non-Muslim students.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the students of JMI by a frenzied mob. The fact that such incidents occurred in the heart of the national capital, at a government-funded institution, raises serious concerns about a broader agenda to sow religious discord amongst students,” the statement read and demanded a fair investigatiosna dnstrict actions against the culprits.

No complaint received so far: Police

Meanwhile, a police officer said no complaint has been received in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night.

After receiving information about tensions inside the university, police personnel were deployed outside its gate and around the campus as a precautionary measure, the officer said.

Another senior officer said local police have been asked to increase vigil around the campus.

(With inputs from PTI)