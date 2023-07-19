Communal forces spreading hatred against Muslims in the name of UCC: Paracha

Hyderabad: Supreme Court Advocate Mehmood Paracha, speaking at a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code held at Press Club Hyderabad, expressed his concern over forces that are exploiting people and spreading hatred against Muslims under the guise of the Uniform Civil Code.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of every Indian who upholds the values of the Constitution to stand against the RSS and BJP and boycott their divisive agendas.

During the media interaction, Paracha highlighted how the government, instead of focusing on protecting the country’s borders and addressing critical issues such as China’s occupation of Indian territory, is diverting attention by promoting animosity towards Muslims. He pointed out that while millions of people in India are in need of basic essentials, the government is engendering divisions instead of safeguarding the fundamental rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.

The discussion at Press Club Somajiguda was attended by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat, Osman bin Muhammad AlHajri, Prof. Anwar Khan, and representatives from various organizations and institutions. Paracha underscored that the agenda behind the Uniform Civil Code extends beyond political motives and seeks to exploit tribal populations and foment hatred against Muslims.

He also accused the central government of prioritizing the interests of influential figures like Adani and Ambani over the welfare of the people, as evidenced by the privatization of railways, airlines, electricity, and other vital sectors. Paracha squarely attributed the current state of unrest and turmoil in the country to the policies and actions of the central government and the RSS.

Paracha urged fellow Indians to remain vigilant and united in defending the principles of the Constitution, safeguarding the rights of all citizens, and countering divisive agendas that threaten the unity and integrity of the nation.