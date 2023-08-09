Communal slurs during Kanwar Yatra trigger clashes in MP’s Khandwa

Upon entering the Muslim-dominated Kaharwadi area reportedly a commotion broke out between two groups over alleged provocative slogans, resulting in stone pelting and scuffling.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th August 2023 4:33 pm IST
Police resort to baton charge to take control of the situation in MP's Khandwa district on Monday evening

Communal clashes rocked Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Monday evening when Kanwar Yatra entered the area. It was alleged that the yatris raised provocative slogans, triggering a commotion in the Muslim-dominated area.

Subsequently, the two groups clashed and started pelting stones on each other. Police immediately swung into action and took control of the situation.

Following the clashes several video clips of the incident surfaced on social media platforms. In one viral clip, which is said to be recorded before the situation deteriorated, a man who was part of the yatra is heard saying: “Jitne bhi Jihadi hai aaj samne aaye to kat denge (Jihadis will be cut into pieces today).

In another video, a crowd donning saffron attire is seen hitting shopfronts and houses with with sticks.

Amid the clashes, a fierce mob was running helter-skelter as the police, wearing protective gear started baton charge.

According to the Khandwa collector Anup Kumar Singh, several protesters received injured and vehicles were damaged during the clash, “The perpetrators will be identified and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

MP home minister, Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said police were scanning CCTV footage and the culprits behind the clash would be arrested soon.

“The situation is now completely under control,” said Mishra.

The state home minister added that the district police authorities have been directed to stay alert during the festival season to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Khandwa’s Kotwali police have registered a case under several sections 427 (mischief to cause damage), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

