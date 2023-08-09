Communal slurs during Kanwar Yatra trigger clashes in MP’s Khandwa

Communal clashes rocked Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Monday evening when Kanwar Yatra entered the area. It was alleged that the yatris raised provocative slogans, triggering a commotion in the Muslim-dominated area.

Subsequently, the two groups clashed and started pelting stones on each other. Police immediately swung into action and took control of the situation.

Following the clashes several video clips of the incident surfaced on social media platforms. In one viral clip, which is said to be recorded before the situation deteriorated, a man who was part of the yatra is heard saying: “Jitne bhi Jihadi hai aaj samne aaye to kat denge (Jihadis will be cut into pieces today).

Muslims were threatened to be chopped off during Kavaryatra in front of a mosque in Khandwa, MP.



The Hindu youth said, "Jitne bhi Jihadi haiñ aaj samne aaye to k@at denge," and then the atmosphere deteriorated after that in the night.

In another video, a crowd donning saffron attire is seen hitting shopfronts and houses with with sticks.

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, this video from last night shows Saffron-Clad Hindutva Militants Kanwariyas during the Kavad Yatra attacking Muslim shops with sticks. The incident highlights a pattern where provocation and attacks occur, followed by blame on Muslims.

++ pic.twitter.com/TMeTzQU62R — Media (@press1231134) August 8, 2023

Amid the clashes, a fierce mob was running helter-skelter as the police, wearing protective gear started baton charge.

According to the Khandwa collector Anup Kumar Singh, several protesters received injured and vehicles were damaged during the clash, “The perpetrators will be identified and strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

MP home minister, Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said police were scanning CCTV footage and the culprits behind the clash would be arrested soon.

“The situation is now completely under control,” said Mishra.

The state home minister added that the district police authorities have been directed to stay alert during the festival season to prevent any untoward incidents.

"During this month of festivities, the police have been asked to stay on alert in the state. As far as district Khandwa is concerned, the situation is entirely under control…We're investigating the CCTV footage related to Khandwa stone pelting incident…, says…"

Meanwhile, Khandwa’s Kotwali police have registered a case under several sections 427 (mischief to cause damage), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).