Communal slurs in Parliament: Privileges panel to hear Bidhuri, Ali on Oct 10

On September 21, the Indian Parliament hit a historic low when, during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3, Bidhuri spewed communal remarks against Ali.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2023 5:46 pm IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (left) and BSP MP Danish Ali (File Photo)

The Lok Sabha Privileges Committee will hear the complaints of MPs Danish Ali and Ramesh Bidhuri of BSP and BJP respectively on October 10. Bhidhuri is alleged to have used communal slurs against Ali during a parliamentary proceeding on September 21.

Both MPs will face the committee putting forward their point of argument.

Ye mulla aatankwadi hai, bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (Throw this ‘mullah’ out),” said the BJP MP. While he was making those remarks, senior BJP leaders Harshvardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad were seen laughing and cheering.

Speaker Om Birla took a “serious note” of the objectionable comments and warned Bidhuri of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated.

Six days after the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party assigned Bidhuri the election-in-charge for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls in Tonk district.

Danish Ali represents the Amroha Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and Bidhuri is a representative of the South Delhi constituency.

