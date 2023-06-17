Communal tension loom in Himachal after man murdered, Section 144 imposed

Communal tensions erupted in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba town after a dismembered body of a 21-year-old man was found in a drain.

According to reports, the deceased – Manohar Lal – was a mule worker. He was reportedly in love with a Muslim woman whose family was opposed to the relationship.

On Jun 6, Lal went missing. After three days, on June 9, his dismembered body was found in a drain.

Lal was allegedly murdered by his lover’s family. Ten people, including four minors, have been taken into custody. All belong to Lal’s lover’s family.

Police said the murder took place in the Bhandal panchayat of Salooni sub-division located some 75 km from the district headquarters of Chamba bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the murder, a furore of communal violence took place in the state. Locals took to the streets accusing the police of protecting the Muslim family and not taking the case seriously.

On Wednesday, agitated locals blocked roads with large boulders. “A police vehicle was damaged. The angry mob reached the accused’s family’s home and burnt it down”, a senior police officer said.

Speaking to reporters, Lal’s father demanded justice against his son’s killers. “My son was hacked to death. He was our only son, we want justice,” Lal’s father said.

On June 10, BJP leader Rajeev Bindal called for a state-wide protest. “We stand firm with Manohar Lal’s family and won’t stop till justice is delivered. The government has stopped us from meeting the aggrieved family. We will hold protests in all district headquarters,” Bindal told media persons.

On June 13, police imposed Section 144 for the next two months in order to prevent loss of life or property.

Speaking to The Print, the Additional Director General of Police Abhishek Trivedi maintained that situation is under control. “Five companies have been deployed in the area. We have apprehended the accused and an investigation is on,” the senior police officer was quoted by The Print.

On the same day, former chief minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jai Ram Thakur demanded an NIA (National Investigation Agency) investigation into Lal’s murder.

He said that one of the accused was the subject of an investigation into the 1998 Chamba massacre where 35 Hindus were killed by the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen on August 3.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured the public of strict punishment for the accused. On being asked about the Opposition BJP’s demand for an NIA probe, Sukhu requested not to politicize the matter.

He has called for an emergency virtual meeting with top police officers to review law and order in the state.

The Chief Minister told the media here that all accused involved in the murder were arrested within 24 hours. “The BJP’s persistence in protesting despite the arrests and the government’s acceptance of their demand for an inquiry by the NIA seems illogical.”

He said the BJP, being the ruling party at the Centre, could easily initiate an NIA investigation by a mere phone call from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

However, the BJP is exploiting the situation for political gain, with an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sukhu added.

