Communist Party of India (Maoist) condemns ban on PFI

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) condemned the ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Union Government and stated that the pan India ban on PFI and its eight affiliate organizations is draconian and anti-democratic.

In a press release Abhay, spokes persons Central Committee CPI (Maoist) said, “through imposing ban the Brahmanic Hindutva BJP once again criminalized the Muslim community”.

NIA made searches in 11 states of the country in a gap of four days from 25 to 29 September in which it arrested over 100 and detained over 250 persons belonging to the PFI. The raids caused a lot of agony and discomfort to the arrested persons and their family members.

“The government’s logic for enforcing the ban revolves around three reasons. One is that the PFI and its eight affiliate organizations are engaged in “violent terrorist activities”. The second is that PFI is establishing a reign of terror and disrupting the “peace” of the country. And the third is that the PFI is a threat to the national security of the nation. “All these logics are only to out rightly curtail and decimate the forces. Opposing Brahmanical Hindutva fascism,” CPI (Maoist) spokesperson stated.

He further said there is no denying the fact that all parliamentary political parties have established equivalence in the understanding Muslim community as a vote bank community. The political, social and economic development of the Muslim community has hardly got reflection in the political conscience of the political parties.

“The fascist vigilante forces like Gau Rakshaks, Anti-Romeo squad and Hate-speech mongers are getting legitimacy and support of the government. In the last eight years in the name of Gau Rakshas (Cow protection) fascist vigilante groups have lynched Muslims in broad daylight. The properties of Muslims are considered illegal and confiscated or razed through bulldozers. Since it came to power, the BJP is consciously instigating ‘Islamic phobia’ and there is extreme ghettoization of Muslims in India,” he said through a press release.

He further stated the ban of PFI is a design by the fascist BJP for their political and electoral gains in the upcoming elections to various states as well as in the 2024 General Elections. Through this ban, BJP wants to communalize elections and in the name of fighting the so-called ‘Islamic terror’ wants to centralise Hindu votes.

“The fascist Indian Brahmanic Hindutva State has not imposed ban only on PFI, but a few years back and in the last few months, it imposed a ban on democratic mass organizations and even social media accounts and YouTube channels that are critical of the BJP government has faced the wrath of the ban. Ban culture has become a political weapon to terrorize the opposition and dissent voices,” he added

The CPI (Maoist) stands for freedom of speech and expression for marginalized communities and denial of that very right is a denial of dignity to marginalized communities. The Central Committee of the party appeals to all democratic and mass organizations to oppose the ban culture initiated by BJP fascist government, he stated.