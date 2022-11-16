Commuters hit hard as farmers protest in Amritsar

Amritsar: Commuters on Wednesday had a harrowing time as they got stuck in long traffic jams here following a protest by a group of farmers led by the Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) in support of their demands.

The protesting farmers were demanding more compensation for the land acquired for national highway projects, compensation for crop damage on account of inclement weather and cancellation of cases against some farmers, among others.

The protesters blocked the Bhandari bridge, which is an important link to connect the old city to the other parts of Amritsar, by parking their tractor trolleys on the road, police said.

A three-kilometer-long traffic jam could be seen Wednesday evening due to the blockade, forcing commuters to get stuck in traffic snarls for several hours.

Metro bus service was also badly affected in the city. Some tourists, who came from other states to watch the beating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border and also offer prayers at the Golden Temple, were also harassed.

A tourist along with luggage was going to the railway station on foot after leaving his cab three kilometers behind due to the blockade. Similarly, a man rued that he was stuck in the traffic jam for two hours and has now called his brother from Tarn Taran to come on a motorcycle to take him back.

In another protest in Patiala district, farmers blocked a toll plaza on the Chandigarh-Bathinda highway. As a result, commuters going towards Chandigarh faced troubles. The call for the protest was given by the BKU (Sidhupur) and other farmer bodies. The protests were also held in Faridkot, Mukerian and Mansa, said farmers.