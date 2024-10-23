Complaint against KTR for inciting Ambedkar statue wall damage at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KTR, Krishank, Tirupathi, and BRS social media wing, alleging that they incited public unrest leading to Ambedkar statue wall damage.

The complaint has been filed by members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) alleging that the under-construction wall around the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Lower Tank Bund was illegally demolished.

The letter, addressed to the additional director general of police, Mahesh Bhagawath, accuses individuals affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party of being involved in the act.

According to the complaint, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had initiated the construction of the wall as part of a beautification project surrounding the statue of Dr Ambedkar. The wall still under construction was allegedly taken down by individuals linked to BRS, under the influence of Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao’s (KTR) and his personal assistants, Krishank and Thirupathi.

TPCC leaders have expressed concern, claiming that the demolition disrespects the legacy of Ambedkar and has hurt the sentiments of scheduled caste communities. “This act not only offends the SC community but also the sentiments of every citizen of India,” the letter states.

The letter further demands that the police take immediate action and register an SC atrocity case against KTR, Krishank and Thirupathi. The Congress leaders also requested that BRS’s social media team be held accountable for their role in this incident.

Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely, and security in the area has been increased to prevent further unrest. The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the delicate balance between development projects and the preservation of public spaces for protest and free expression.