Complete Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover in Hyderabad by Nov 30: GHMC commish

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambharti directed officials to speed up the construction works of the Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad.

During the inspection, the GHMC commissioner directed the relevant officials to complete the main flyover works by November 30. The chief engineer of the bridge project, CE Devanand elaborated on the challenges being faced in the construction of service roads below the flyover.

The chief engineer said that a total of 17 properties should be acquired for the construction of the service roads, and 5 private properties had to be acquired immediately, to start the service road work.

The zonal town planning authorities were requested to take immediate action to solve the problem by sending proposals for compensatory payment as soon as possible.

The Greater Hyderabad commissioner promised to grant the needed funds for the acquisitions for completing the Zoopark flyover at the earliest. The GHMC zonal commissioner Venkanna was given clear instructions to complete the relevant paperwork in two days.

The GHMC commissioner was joined by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) executive director D Mayank Mittal and other top officials at the inspection of Aramghar to Zoopark flyover construction site.

The much-anticipated flyover project Aramghar to the Nehru Zoo Park is a bi-directional six-lane flyover, spanning 4.04 km. When completed, it will be the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad and is expected to alleviate traffic at five major junctions: Aramghar, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul Uloom, Shivrampally, and Hassannagar.

Reducing bottlenecks along this busy corridor promises to streamline traffic flow between Aramghar and the Nehru Zoo Park in Bahadurpura.