Expedite process for conducting local body polls: Telangana CM

He ordered officials to prepare voter-list for Gram Panchayat by first week of August.

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 26th July 2024 10:58 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy instructs the officials to complete the process of conducting the gram panchayat elections as soon as possible.
CM A Revanth Reddy holding a review meeting on gram panchayat elections at the Secretariat on Friday.

Hyderabad: During a review meeting on gram panchayat elections and voter-list preparation held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday, July 26, Revanth Reddy asked the BC Commission to submit a report on the new voter list.

Based on that report, he said that the decision would be taken on conducting the gram panchayat elections. He further instructed officials to complete the process of conducting the gram panchayat elections at the earliest.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the new batch of firemen earlier during the day, Revanth said that the state government has handed over appointment letters to around 30,000 unemployed residents, within 90 days after coming to power in December, last year.

He said that the state government was in the process of recruiting another 30,000 before the completion of the Congress government’s first year this December.

He said that notifications have been issued for filling up another 30,000 posts, which included 11,000 teacher posts under the DSC, besides Group-I, II and III state services, and recruitment in other government departments as well.

