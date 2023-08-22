Concerns rise as about 5000 teachers remain absent from govt schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: The education department has taken a stringent stance on the concerning issue of teacher absenteeism within government schools. In response to a pressing situation, headmasters have received directives to promptly provide details, revealing that approximately 5,000 teachers are absent across the state. To streamline and monitor attendance and leave records, a dedicated online platform has been developed.

Although records of teacher presence are meticulously maintained in school records across various districts within the state, a disconcerting trend persists where teachers are absent from their assigned schools for extended periods. Despite their prolonged absence, these teachers continue to receive monthly salaries, impacting students’ education and learning experiences.

The scope of this absenteeism issue extends to the approximately 1.05 lakh teachers who serve across 26,000 government schools in the state. School Education Directorate officials report that approximately 5,000 teachers have not resumed their duties. This figure includes teachers who have availed of leave and those who remain absent even after their leave periods have expired.

In an effort to address this crisis, the Directorate of School Education has initiated stringent measures. Fresh orders have been issued, mandating the online entry of absent teacher details on a designated website. Furthermore, headmasters have been instructed to submit one year’s worth of teacher absence data on the website.

While some instances of teacher absenteeism can be attributed to teachers relocating abroad or seeking extended leave for familial reasons, there have been allegations of teachers extending their leave periods with improper documentation. Some teachers are purportedly engaged in part-time work in private colleges or enlisting others to conduct classes on their behalf in exchange for remuneration.