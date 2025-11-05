Conductor pushes passenger off moving bus after fare dispute in Kolkata

Kolkata: A fare dispute on a Kolkata bus on Wednesday turned violent when the conductor allegedly pushed a passenger out of a moving vehicle on AJC Bose Road, seriously injuring him, police said.

The passenger, Mohammad Aziz Khan, is being treated at SSKM Hospital, while the conductor, Bishnu Sau, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, they said.

Also Read Four from Telangana killed in road accident in Karnataka

“The alleged incident occurred near the AJC Bose Road and Rawdon Street crossing when an argument broke out between the conductor and Khan over the fare. The altercation escalated quickly, and in a fit of anger, the conductor allegedly pushed Khan off the moving bus,” a senior police officer said.

“Sau was arrested by Shakespeare Sarani Police following an investigation. CCTV camera footage from the area helped police trace the bus and confirm details of the incident,” he said.