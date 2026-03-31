Congress committed sin by adding Zubeen’s death issue in manifesto: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, March 31, said that the Congress “committed a sin” by including the issue of singer Zubeen Garg’s death in its manifesto.

Zubeen Garg is very dear to all Assamese, and it is unfortunate and sad to use his name for collecting votes, the chief minister said on the sidelines of the BJP manifesto release programme here.

He said the matter is in the court, and Congress is unaware that a fast-track court has already been constituted and daily hearings on the case have begun.

“The Congress has committed an unpardonable crime by including Zubeen’s name and his death in its election manifesto. If the Congress wants to pay real tribute to Zubeen, they can hire a lawyer… they can bring Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who can argue the case free of cost in the fast-track court,” he said.

“Nobody has done this kind of disgusting politics of bringing in Zubeen’s name to seek votes… People will give the party stern punishment at the hustings,” he added.

Sarma asserted that the government cannot dictate the judgement; it can only set up a fast-track court and appoint prosecution lawyers.

“I want justice delivered in under three months, preferably within a month. I believe the way the proceedings are taking place, it will not take even 100 days to deliver justice, and I hope we will get good news within a month,” he added.

Congress’ manifesto promised justice for the singer within 100 days of taking power.

Congress had brought its president Mallikarjun Kharge to release the manifesto, but it was he who had insulted both Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, Sarma said.

“Kharge’s son had insulted the youth of Assam, saying there was no talented person in the state to work in the semiconductor industry… Will people believe that they can give justice to Zubeen Garg?” Sarma said.

Will ensure they are arrested for indulging in ‘dirty politics,’ Sarma vows

The CM alleged that a video has been circulated on social media where persons of a consultancy firm hired by the Congress were heard discussing that the issue of Zubeen’s death should be raised at all levels to get votes.

“If I become the chief minister again, I will ensure that all members of this firm are arrested for indulging in this kind of dirty politics and conspiracy. I will not spare anybody who does politics in Zubeen’s name,” he said.

Sarma said he does not want to indulge in politics in the singer’s name and will only go to his memorial ground again after taking oath as the chief minister.

“Zubeen had himself said ‘politics nokoriba, bondhu’ (Don’t indulge in politics, friends), but Congress is doing just that… let the singer be at peace,” he said.

The CM asked why Congress leaders go to pay tributes to Zubeen with cameras accompanying them.

“I have gone to the memorial several times while travelling along the highway, but never informed the media. Instead, I instructed the Public Works Department on how to develop the site,” he added.

The Gauhati High Court appointed an exclusive fast-track sessions court on Mar 16 and the state government provided the logistical support for setting it up.

The 52-year-old singer died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the fourth North East India Festival (NEIF).

The state government appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam Police’s CID to probe the death, and it filed a charge sheet before a local court here, naming seven accused who were arrested and are now in judicial custody.