Cong guarantees like post-dated cheque with no signature: Harish

Hyderabad: Slamming the Congress after it announced six guarantees for Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections, state health minister Harish Rao said that their assurances were like a post-dated check without signature.

Harish Rao said that they were merely entertaining people for the sake of power. The minister was speaking after the launch of 100 double-bedroom houses in Medak district, where he also distributed pattas to 350 Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries.

Harish Rao also participated in development programmes, including the opening of the minority function hall in Tadkal mandal of Sangareddy on Tuesday.

“Chief minister KCR made the dream of owning a house a reality for the poor and helped them live with self-respect,” said Harish Rao.

Expressing anger towards Congress, the minister said that they were deceiving the people. “If the Congress comes to power, then a CM will come in 6 months. Curfew comes once every 6 months in Hyderabad,” said Harish Rao.

Asking Telangana people to not get fooled by Congress’s bogus words, Harish Rao said that they have nothing else to do but curse KCR.

“On the other hand, CM KCR is the person who kept his word. Every promise made in the BRS manifesto has been fulfilled,” asserted the minister. “We have made 100 new Gram Panchayats. A total of 223 Gram Panchayats have been formed.”