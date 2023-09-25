Cong list of candidates for LS polls in Karnataka likely before Jan: Shivakumar

State Congress President also indicated that the Congress' list of candidates for the LS polls is likely to be finalised before January.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 1:24 pm IST
Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday claimed that following the BJP and JD(S) deciding to forge an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, several leaders from both parties have contacted him expressing their displeasure and wanting to join the Congress party.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The state Congress President also indicated that the Congress’ list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls is likely to be finalised before January.

“Following the BJP-JD(S) alliance, several BJP and JD(S) leaders have expressed their displeasure and are talking to me. I will have to discuss with the Chief Minister, some cabinet colleagues and party leaders. I have told them (BJP-JD(S) leaders) after discussion I will get back to them,” Shivakumar said.

MS Education Academy

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Several BJP-JD(S) leaders — those who had won or lost — have expressed their desire to join Congress, stating that they are not happy with the alliance, as they were not consulted. I will first consult within (Congress). I have already asked local leadership to induct workers from other parties at their level.”

The JD(S) on Friday decided to ally with the BJP following a meeting of its leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda.

Asked about anti-defection law, coming in the way of inducting BJP-JD(S) legislators into the party, the KPCC chief said, “we are aware of the technical problems…. I won’t talk on that issue as of now.”

Also Read
Cauvery dispute: Shivakumar urges Centre to intervene, bail out Karnataka

Also, pointing out that most of the Ministers in the state government have been appointed as observers by the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, “for 28 constituencies, one each — so, 28 Ministers have been appointed…. they will give two or three (candidates) names in eight to ten days. We will finalise as soon as possible.”

Noting that one can expect Congress’ list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls to be out even before January, he said, “It won’t be a surprise, if we release the list even before (January). We have asked for a report in ten days”.

Shivakumar did not want to comment on a letter from Congress high command to state leaders not to discuss openly the issue of having more Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

There have been voices within the state Congress, especially by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna pitching for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls — for one each from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

The Congress had decided that Shivakumar will be “the only” Deputy CM amid stiff competition between him and Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister’s post, after the Assembly election results in May this year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 1:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button