Cong means trust: Rahul lauds Himachal govt's decision to restore Old Pension Scheme

The Congress had promised to take a decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme at the first meeting of the government and it stood by the promise.

Press Trust of India|   Published: 15th January 2023 9:24 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed the Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme in its first cabinet meeting, saying the “Congress means trust”.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday approved the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in its first cabinet meeting, calling it a “Lohri gift” to 1.36 lakh employees who currently are under the New Pension Scheme.

The Congress had promised to take a decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the first meeting of the government and it stood by the promise.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the Congress had brought back the OPS in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and now Himachal Pradesh.

“A committee was also constituted (in Himachal) to implement ‘Har Ghar Lakshmi’ – a scheme to provide Rs 1500 per month to women in 30 days. Congress means trust,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

