Cong, NC announce pre-poll alliance for LAHDC-Kargil election

NC provincial president, Ladakh, Qamar Ali Akhoon said the two parties have held wide ranging discussions before deciding to fight the elections together.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th July 2023 10:09 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Kargil: The Congress and the National Conference on Tuesday announced a pre-poll alliance for the election to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

BookMyMBBS

The election to the 30-seat council, currently headed by NC leader Feroz Ahmad Khan, is likely to be held in September. The five-year term of the council will end in October.

Also Read
ED freezes FDs worth Rs 41.9 cr of TN higher edu minister K. Ponmudi

Leaders of the Congress and the NC announced the alliance at a joint press conference in Kargil and said the decision was taken to keep the BJP-RSS at bay.

MS Education Academy

“Time has come for secular parties to stand united against the BJP and like-minded parties to safeguard the Constitution and democracy,” working president of the Ladakh unit of the Congress, Asghar Ali Karbalai, said.

He said both the parties will work together in the upcoming election and “we will not provide any opportunity to the BJP to have a platform in Kargil”.

The parties have agreed on 50:50 seat sharing in the council, he said, adding no independent candidate will be given support.

NC provincial president, Ladakh, Qamar Ali Akhoon said the two parties have held wide ranging discussions before deciding to fight the elections together.

“We have reached an agreement after a series of meetings that we will be together before and after the election, nobody will fight the election without a mandate and desist from making any remarks against each other,” he said.

Karbalai said barring a few pockets, the BJP has non-existent in Kargil.

“After the August 2019 development (when Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories and its special status was revoked), we have learnt a lot of lessons and the time demands us to come together to fight for our future,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th July 2023 10:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button