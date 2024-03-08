Congress’ 1st list of candidates for LS polls in Telangana released

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday, March 8, announced its 1st list of Telangana candidates, as part of its nationwide list, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list consisted of names for four constituencies: Zahirabad, Chevella, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad.

Zahirabad- Suresh Kumar Shetkar

Chevella- Sunitha Mahender Reddy

Nalgonda- Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy

Mahabubabad-ST- Balram Naik Porika

Despite a recent announcement by chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy that former MLA Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy will be the party’s candidate from Mahabubnagar, due to unknown reasons, the decision has been put on hold.

Suresh Kumar Shetkar served as a Member of Parliament for Zahirabad and was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He was also elected as the senior vice president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in 2021. He also served as the MLA from Narayankhed from 2004-2009.

Sunitha Mahender Reddy, the Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson who recently joined the grand old party along with her husband Mahender Reddy (who served as a minister in the KCR cabinet) from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is given the party ticket from Chevella for the LS polls. She served as the BRS MLA representing the Alair constituency from June 2, 2014, to December 3, 2023.

During her tenure as an MLA, she also held the position of the KCR-led state government’s whip in the Assembly.

P Balram Naik, served as a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from June 2009 to May 2014, representing the Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He was inducted into Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s cabinet as minister of state in October 2012.

He was a police constable and then was into the real estate business before entering politics in 2009.

K Raghuveer, the son of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy bagged the party’s ticket from Nalgonda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

