Congress’ account freeze: Youth wing burns Modi’s effigy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Youth Congress staged a protest against the Centre freezing bank accounts of the party near Nallakunta Square on Friday, March 22,

Led by Mota Rohit, the cardre marched with placards that read, “Freezing bank accounts or freezing democracy?” and “Congress bank access froze? Welcome to Modi’s de-mockery”. They also chanted slogans against PM Modi and burnt his effigy.

#Hyderabad Youth #Congress President Mota Rohit burnt an effigy of Modi in protest against the central government's freezing of bank accounts of the Congress party at Nallakunta Square. pic.twitter.com/38XrSmwpjS — Mohd Dastagir Ahmed (@Dastagir_Hyd) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, a nation-wide protest erupted against the BJP government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Centre freezing the accounts. Members of Youth Congress also held a massive protest in front of Parliament in Delhi.

The National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas, said, “The government has targeted Opposition one by one and stole from 11 accounts of Congress.” They added, “For the first time in 70 years, two sitting Opposition chief ministers have been jailed within a span of a few weeks.”