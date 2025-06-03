Congress accuses BRS MLC Kavitha of acting on BJP’s behest

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Monday, June 2, made serious allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, claiming she is acting on the directions of top BJP leadership in New Delhi.

Yaskhi Goud asserted that Kavitha’s actions are aimed at protecting herself from the ongoing Delhi excise scam case.

“Kavitha has started strengthening Telangana Jagruthi to protect corrupt money. She is an arrow released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah,” Yaskhi Goud alleged at a press conference.

He also demanded a thorough inquiry into the funds received by Telangana Jagruthi over the past decade, insinuating that the organisation has been used as a conduit for illicit financial activities.

Yaskhi Goud further criticised Kavitha for holding dharnas seeking justice for backward classes (BCs) and downtrodden sections.

“She should tell the people what she has done for them in the last 10 years,” he demanded, questioning the sincerity of her advocacy for social justice.

On Operation Sindoor

Meanwhile, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy raised questions over the central government’s foreign policy decisions following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack sponsored by Pakistan.

Reddy demanded that Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, explain to the nation why India agreed to a ceasefire and initiated talks with Pakistan after the military operation.

“Will US President Donald Trump decide whether India should continue its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism?”

Reddy questioned, adding that BJP leaders should apologise to Rahul Gandhi and address the queries he has raised on the issue.