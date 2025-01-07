Congress-AIMIM alliance: Revanth Reddy coins ‘Ayya-Miyan unity’ slogan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has officially announced an alliance between Congress and AIMIM to focus on Hyderabad’s development.

“When Ayya and Miyan unite, nothing can stop progress,” said the Chief Minister during the Aramghar flyover inauguration in Hyderabad’s old city. Replacing the popular “Jai Meem Jai Bheem” slogan with a Telangana version, he stated, “If Ayya and Miyan come together, no one can disturb law and order.”

Revanth Reddy also highlighted his commitment to Telangana’s development, declaring, “I am ready to fight Narendra Modi and meet Asaduddin Owaisi for the progress of the state.”

As part of the Congress-AIMIM alliance, the Chief Minister highlighted several key projects for Hyderabad’s growth:

A second cable bridge will be built over Mir Alam Tank, similar to Durgam Cheruvu bridge.

The foundation for a new Osmania General Hospital building will be laid next week.

The Aramghar flyover will be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

To discuss future projects, a Congress-AIMIM meeting will take place on January 11 or 12 at the Secretariat, bringing together AIMIM MLAs, MLCs, and leaders from Hyderabad’s Old City. The meeting will focus on development plans and required funds for the city.

Earlier, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi praised Revanth Reddy’s recent visit to his former jailmate, Nagayya. Owaisi humorously recalled his 50-day imprisonment in 1998, stating that such experiences help politicians understand the struggles of the people.