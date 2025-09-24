Congress appoints 22 observers for Telangana DCC prez selection process

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed 22 senior leaders as observers for Telangana to oversee the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

This initiative is part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan and has been implemented with immediate effect from September 23, the party said.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a press release confirming that the Congress President approved the proposal for these appointments in Telangana, along with two other states, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Team of 22

The observer team for Telangana includes leaders such as V Narayansamy, CP Joshi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Benny Behanan, Anto Antony, Szarita Laitphlang, Shobha Oza, BV Srinivas, Ajay Singh, Rizwan Arshad, Sofia Firdaus, Amin Patel, M Narayan Swamy, and others.

Observes for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Alongside Telangana, the Congress has also appointed observers in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Seventeen observers have been named for Chhattisgarh, while Rajasthan has its own team of observers.