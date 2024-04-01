Congress appoints in-charges for Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday appointed in-charges for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, where elections are scheduled to be held on May 13.

Party General Secretary and in-charge Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi announced the in-charges for the Lok Sabha constituencies.

While Rohit Chaudhary will be the AICC in-charge of nine constituencies, P. C. Vishunath will look after the remaining eight.

According to state unit Working President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Dasmunshi appointed state ministers and senior leaders as in-charges for the constituencies.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been appointed as in-charge of Khammam, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will look after Nalgonda and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is the in-charge of Karimnagar.

Industries and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu has been entrusted with the responsibility of Peddapalli.

Senior leader and MLA R. Prakash Reddy will be the in-charge of the Warangal constituency. For Mahabubabad, Dasmunshi has appointed Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao as the in-charge.

Party leader Obaidullah Kothwal will be the in-charge of the Hyderabad constituency. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will look after the Secunderabad constituency while his brother and MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will take care of Bhongir.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has been appointed the in-charge of the Nagarkurnool constituency, AICC Secretary S. A. Sampath Kumar will look after Mahabubnagar, and Vem Narender Reddy, advisor to Chief Minister on public affairs, has been made in charge of the Chevella constituency.

The other in-charges are former MLA Mainampally Hanumantha Rao (Malkajgiri), Minister Konda Surekha (Medak), MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy (Nizamabad), Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka (Adilabad) and Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha (Zaheerabad).

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats, and those for the remaining four seats are likely to be announced in a day or two.