Congress begins ‘ByeByeKCR’ campaign ahead of Telangana polls

Such campaigns have been used as a political strategy by opposition parties in the past decade and are often seen trending online and offline.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 4th March 2023 12:24 pm IST
Congress begins 'ByeByeKCR' campaign ahead of assembly polls
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President Revamnth Reddy has begun a campaign against the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of assembly polls.

KCR, who visited Nizamabad district on Wednesday, said that he is getting old, which the TPCC caught and tweeted saying #ByeByeKCR.

Since then, the representatives and supporters of Congress are cited using the hashtag in their tweets.

Such campaigns have been used as a political strategy by opposition parties in the past decade and are often seen trending online and offline.

In the 2019 elections, slogans against the then Chandrababu government were raised saying ‘Bye Bye Babu’ where the YSR leaders including Jagan and Sharmila used the slogan wherever they toured.

Revanth Reddy’s ‘Hath se Hath jodo yatra’ in the Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanmakonda district heard the party supporters chanting ‘Bye Bye KCR’ while they marched.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 4th March 2023 12:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button