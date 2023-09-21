Congress, BJP members also got houses in Telangana 2BHK scheme: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao said that members from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were among the beneficiaries of the state’s 2BHK dignity housing programme.

Launching the distribution in Dundigal under the Quthbullapur Constituency, KTR said, “Jagadirgutta 126 division Congress party women’s wing president Kousalya has been allotted a 2BHK house. In the same division, BJP leader Sunita also has been allotted a house in Phase I.”

As many as 13,300 2BHK houses have been given out to the beneficiaries in various areas under GHMC so far.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that under the leadership of chief minister KCR, the distribution of 30 thousand houses out of one lakh 2BHK built in Hyderabad has been completed.

“The remaining 70,000 2BHKs will also be given to the deserving underprivileged people in the next month,” said KTR.

Appealing to the applicants to not pay money to anyone, KTR said that the houses were being allotted transparently to people even from other parties.

Speaking further, KTR said that despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, farm loans were waived twice and Rs 73,000 crore was distributed under the Rythu Bandhu programme.

“The revolutionary Dalit Bandhu scheme was introduced and an example was set for the entire nation for Dalit empowerment,” he said.

“A new industrial unit would be set up at Dundigal shortly and this would trigger the transformation of the area,” added the minister.

Sell tea but don’t cheat the nation: KTR to a beneficiary

In a veiled dig at PM Modi after the distribution programme, KTR asked a woman beneficiary who was a tea seller, to “sell tea” but not “cheat the nation.”

However, unaware of the context of the joke, the women stood confused while the crowd burst out in laughter as they understood the minister’s dig at the Opposition.

@KTRBRS , the Telangana Minister, advised a woman who benefits from the 2BHK program and runs a tea-selling business, saying, "Continue with your tea business, ensuring fairness and honesty to our nation." The woman, though a bit puzzled, was the only one who didn't fully grasp… pic.twitter.com/C2yH9d5FXs — 4tv News Channel (@4tvhyd) September 21, 2023

1000 2BHK homes given out at in Uppal

Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav handed over 1000 2BHK dignity homes to the beneficiaries at Cherlapally in Uppal on Thursday.

During the beneficiary selection process, it was ensured that 500 beneficiaries were chosen from each constituency.