Congress, BRS, AIMIM following Muslim League agenda: J P Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP President J. P. Nadda on Monday accused Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of following the Muslim League agenda.

Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate in the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, he said that Congress, BRS and AIMIM are supporters of Tabligi Jamaat and they disturb the mainstream.

He also alleged that the three parties are supporters of Razakars. He said that they can’t celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. “BJP will always remember September 17, 1948. Once our government comes to power in Telangana, we will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day every year,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, he described it as an anti-Ram, anti-Sanathan party and alleged that it has joined hands with anti-national forces.

He lashed out at former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi for calling the recent terror attack in Poonch a ‘pre-election stunt’ by the BJP. “Congress has such anti-national leaders. They mislead the country,” he said.

The BJP President Nadda said the Congress created hurdles in the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi stands with those at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who raise anti-national slogans. He claimed that a leader who raised such slogans was even given an MP ticket.

On the Congress allegation that BJP wants to scrap the reservation system in the country, Nadda said this was a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. He alleged that it was Congress that robbed SCs, STs, and OBCs of reservation by providing quota to Muslims in united Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

He alleged that the Congress has no concern for the country and it was busy following the policy of Muslim appeasement.

He alleged that Congress wants to take the country back to the era of corruption, policy paralysis, and indecisive government.

Nadda said during Congress rule, the country witnessed false promises, false slogans, vote bank politics, mafia and crime, family politics, and corruption.

Claiming that during the last 10 years, the country saw a strong and decisive government, he said the BJP believes in the politics of report cards and accountability. We have done what we had promised and we have also done what we had not promised,” he said.

The BJP President said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership the country is marching ahead on the path of progress and becoming self-reliant.

He mentioned that in 2014 India was the 11th largest economy in the world and in these 10 years it moved to fifth position. He exuded confidence that in PM Modi’s third term it will become the third largest economy.

He appealed to the people to elect Gomasa Srinivas from Peddapalli to strengthen the hands of PM Modi.