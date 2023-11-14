Congress, BRS workers clash in Kondangal during poll campaingn

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kosgi mandal in Kondangal Assembly constituency when Congress leaders allegedly damaged the cars of BRS leaders while they were campaigning on Tuesday.

The BRS workers had gone to Kosgi in cars as part of election campaign when Congress allegedly attacked them. The bike-borne Congress workers pelted stones on the vehicles of BRS leaders, causing damages.

Upon coming to know about the incident, BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy reached the spot along with party workers. The BRS workers, led by Narendra Reddy, staged a dharna at Ambedkar circle.

The BRS party workers raised slogans against Congress and the party’s state president Revanth Reddy. Police pacified the protestors, dispersed the crowd and took the situation under control.

A case has been booked in this regard and investigations are underway.